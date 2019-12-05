हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani reveals a bedroom secret

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who is the face of the Portico New York collections 'Just Us' and 'Mix Don't Match', has revealed a bedroom secret.

Disha Patani reveals a bedroom secret

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who is the face of the Portico New York collections 'Just Us' and 'Mix Don't Match', has revealed a bedroom secret.

The actress, who is seen channelling her sensual side in photoshoots released by the fashion brand, said: "I am super elated to be part of the Portico New York family! Making it a night to remember and celebrating every night like my first night with the 'Just Us' collection, my bedroom secret."

Lounging against luxurious hues of ruby rose satin, Disha makes a lasting impression.

In a string of other photographs, the "Bharat" actress is seen posing in a black satin dress on a beautiful red silk satin bed cover.

On the work front, Disha is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie "Radhe", which stars Salman Khan.

The film is directed by Prabhudheva and is slated to release next year.

Disha PataniRadheDisha Patani films
Priyanka Chopra: Serving as Goodwill Ambassador privilege of my life

