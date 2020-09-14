Disha Patani sets the internet ablaze with her breathtaking pics in yellow

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani always makes heads turn with her unique style statement. She carries every outfit with elegance and makes fans go wow over her looks. And, recently, Disha yet again made the spotlight follow her with her breathtaking pictures in yellow. In the photos, the actress looks fresh as a daisy. She sports different expressions and also revealed that she did the make-up on her own.

Needless to say, Disha looks ravishing in the pictures which have now set the internet ablaze. Take a look:

The gorgeous B-Town beauty definitely knows how to keep her Instagram game on point. Her pictures often go viral as Disha makes sure her fans and followers get a glimpse of her every day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in 'Malang', which also featured Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The revenge saga was set in Goa and directed by Mohit Suri.

Disha will next be seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' with megastar Salman Khan. The action-drama was supposed to be Salman's 2020 Eid release but got delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. She also has 'KTina' and 'Ek Villain 2' in her kitty.