Disha Patani sets the internet on fire with viral pic in stylish monokini

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani's bold photo is burning up the internet and how! Disha's latest entry on Instagram features her flaunting her svelte figure in a yellow stylish monokini. She appears to be posing on a beach with greenery all over. Disha captioned the photo using an emoji.

Needless to say, Disha's oomph-laden picture has gone crazy viral on the internet. Check it out here:

The B-Town beauty is a social media queen and often makes the spotlight follow her. Disha's pictures make fans go wow over her looks and the actress makes sure she shares a glimpse of herself regularly.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha is currently shooting for 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', in which she co-stars with Salman Khan. The team returned to work over the weekend. The action-drama was supposed to be Salman's 2020 Eid release but got delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', Disha Patani also has 'KTina' and 'Ek Villain 2' in her kitty.