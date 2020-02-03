Disha Patani sizzles in her glam look from 'Hui Malang' song still - See inside

New Delhi: The very glamourous Disha Patani often breaks the internet with her sizzling pictures. Her presence on social media is huge and fans throng her Instagram to stay updated on her future projects and amazing videos.

As she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming venture 'Malang', the actress shared a still from a song 'Hui Malang' set to be unveiled today. And oh boy, does she look glam or what!

Check out her picture:

Disha can be seen donning a shimmering silver two-piece with a snowy white overall. She strikes a fab pose with her hair and make-up adding up to the whole diva effect.

'Malang' is helmed by Mohit Suri and stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role.

The film also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor in a pivotal part. The makers had unveiled the trailer some time back and it managed to create a buzz around the movie. Aditya and Disha have never been paired together before this and the fans are excited to watch their reel chemistry which looks palpable.

The thriller is set to hit the screens on February 7, 2020. It will be clashing with Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' at the Box Office.