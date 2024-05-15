Disha Patani Slips Into Racy Bikini As She Enjoys Her Beach Vacation: Watch

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in the industry today. She often drops bombshells on her social media page and leaves fans gasping for breath. The actress is very active on social media and keeps sharing her fitness regime with fans as well. She has a fan following of millions and they all go gaga with Disha's new posts. The actress has dropped a compilation of bikini pictures and videos with her girlfriends from her recent vacation and it has taken over the internet.

Disha can be seen enjoying the beach with her girls in racy bikinis. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her all-girls getaway on her social media for a while. On Instagram, she captioned the post, "A day on the beach with my girlies pt 1."

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emoticons. 'Hotness overloaded!' one fan commented, the other one wrote, 'Best figure with beautiful face in Bollywood!'

The Bollywood hottie is a fitness enthusiast and puts in regular hours at the gym, working out, practicing tricks and kicks, and training in MMA (mixed martial arts). Disha's passion for fitness and work is unmatchable. She is very active on social media and shares stunning pictures and videos with her fans regularly.

On the film front, Disha is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.