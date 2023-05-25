Disha Patani Takes Over The Internet With Her Sizzling Moves, Video Goes Viral - Watch

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the sexiest actresses in the industry today. She slays the social media game and has a fan following of millions. She shares her sizzling pictures and videos on Instagram and fans go gaga over them. Now, the actress is turning up the heat on the internet with her sexy video in which she can be seen flaunting her sizzling dance moves.

A video of Disha setting the stage on fire with her hot dance moves has taken over the internet. Disha can be seen looking like a snac in an all-black ensemble with matching boots. She danced with a bunch of background dancers on stage and fans cannot take their eyes off her moves.

Disha Patani has kept the audience mesmerized by her performances over the course of her career and fans are always eager to see what she does next. She often shares hot selfies and videos on her Instagram handle, she recently shared a drop-dead gorgeous selfie donning a black bralette and it went viral within minutes. Her feed is filled with sizzling clicks of herself and fans literally adore her.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in 'Yodha' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. She also has 'Project K' with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and an untitled Siva film in her pipeline.