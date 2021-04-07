Disha Patani teases her washboard abs in new pics, wishes Jackie Chan on birthday!

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani, who is a fitness enthusiast, just like her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, took to Instagram stories to share an absolutely stunning photo of her killer abs on Wednesday (April 7).

The actress also posted a birthday wish for legendary action hero Jachie Chan on his 67th birthday.

“Happiest bday to the living legend and one of the most amazing human beings ive ever known @jackiechan love you taguuu,” wrote the Malang actress, who has worked with Jackie Chan in 2017 Chinese action thriller ‘Kung Fu Yoga’.

Bollywood actors Amayra Dastur and Sonu Sood were also part of ‘Kung Fu Yoga’.

Disha who first met Jackie in 2017, is a huge fan-cum-friend of the action superstar.

Last year also, the 28-years-old posted a long wish for Jackie on his birthday, in which she called him “my superhero”.

“Happiest b’day taguuu this was the first time i met you, I remember being so nervous but it turned out to be the best day of my life, getting an opportunity to work with my “superhero” is the best thing that has ever happened to me. You teach people to be giving, loving and hardworking thank you for blessing the world with your unreal performances and the most unforgettable life risking action sequences. Nobody can ever be “jackie chan” love you the most @jackiechan,” read the actress full post.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan’s starrer ‘Radhe’ and Mohit Suri’s directorial ‘Ek Villian 2’.