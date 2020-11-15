हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar are having the best time of their lives in Maldives - Pics

Maldives has become Bollywood's most favourite travel destination and these pictures are proof!

Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar are having the best time of their lives in Maldives - Pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shibanidandekar

New Delhi: Bollywood stars such as Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are currently setting some travel goals with some wonderful pictures from their travel diaries on Instagram. 

Disha and Tiger, who are rumoured to be dating, flew to the island country earlier this week and since then, they have been flooding Instagram with glimpses from their vacation. However, the duo hasn't shared any photos with each other. 

Disha set Instagram on fire with smouldering pictures of herself in a printed bikini while Tiger seems to be enjoying the beach life. 

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, who is in Maldives for a work trip, has also been dropping some gorgeous photos on Instagram for her fans and we cannot stop looking at the posts:

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are also painting Instagram red with pictures from their beach life in Maldives. Sharing a photo of herself with boyfriend Farhan enjoying the sunset, Shibani wrote, "My happy place." 

Here are the posts from the couple's Maldives vacation:

Amid the pandemic, Maldives has become Bollywood's most favourite travel destination. Earlier, Taapsee Pannu flew jetted off to the island country for a quick trip and newlyweds Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, too, chose Maldives as their honeymoon destination.

Tags:
Disha PataniTiger ShroffFarhan AkhtarShibani DandekarKatrina Kaif
Next
Story

Viral pics from Mohanlal, Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata's Diwali celebrations in Dubai
  • 88,14,579Confirmed
  • 1,29,635Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M26S

NDA legislature party meeting today to pick Bihars CM?