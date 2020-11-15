Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar are having the best time of their lives in Maldives - Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood stars such as Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are currently setting some travel goals with some wonderful pictures from their travel diaries on Instagram.

Disha and Tiger, who are rumoured to be dating, flew to the island country earlier this week and since then, they have been flooding Instagram with glimpses from their vacation. However, the duo hasn't shared any photos with each other.

Disha set Instagram on fire with smouldering pictures of herself in a printed bikini while Tiger seems to be enjoying the beach life.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, who is in Maldives for a work trip, has also been dropping some gorgeous photos on Instagram for her fans and we cannot stop looking at the posts:

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are also painting Instagram red with pictures from their beach life in Maldives. Sharing a photo of herself with boyfriend Farhan enjoying the sunset, Shibani wrote, "My happy place."

Here are the posts from the couple's Maldives vacation:

Amid the pandemic, Maldives has become Bollywood's most favourite travel destination. Earlier, Taapsee Pannu flew jetted off to the island country for a quick trip and newlyweds Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, too, chose Maldives as their honeymoon destination.