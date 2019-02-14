Disha Patani tries performing wall backflip, video will give you goosebumps—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is an internet sensation and her pics and videos go viral in no time. The actress has a huge fan-following with over 17.7 million fans on social media platform Instagram and keeps her fans engaged with regular posts. Much like her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, Disha is known to be a fitness freak and often shares workout videos and pictures that inspire us to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

In her latest Instagram post, Disha can be seen trying to perform a wall backflip for the first time and she absolutely nails it!

Check out the video here:

The caption is “First day of wall back with @nadeemakhtarparkour88 i always use to wish as a kid if i could do it one day, at last i made an attempt Each day makes a difference keep pushing”

Disha's video reminds us of her alleged beau Tiger. The hunk of an actor is known for his fitness prowess and jaw-dropping action sequences. Disha and Tiger often spotted together and even pose for the paps. The duo also ringed in the New Year together and shared pictures (though separately) from their vacation. Even though the two remain silent about the relationship status, it is evident that they are more than 'just friends'.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's ambitious project 'Bharat'. The film is one of the biggest releases of this year and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is slated to hit the screens on June 5 and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.