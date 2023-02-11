Disha Patani Turns up Heat in Mini Bralette-Skirt set, Flaunts Her Toned Midriff

NEW DELHI: Actor Disha Patani is definitely among the most searched Bollywood celebs on the internet and netizens just can't get enough of her. The actor has been taking her fashion game a notch higher and has established herself as an epitome of style. Disha is a fashion inspiration to many and when it comes to ruling the chart with her sartorial style, the diva knows how to put her right step forward. Disha also enjoys a mammoth fan following on social media and often grabs the spotlight with her bold, sultry posts.

On Friday, the actor was papped outside a studio in a black cut-out mini dress that came with silicon straps and lace accents. She completed the look with black-coloured boots and small earrings. The actor took to Instagram and shared her look which went viral in no time. The 33-year-old who never fails to impress the fashion police once again turned up the heat on social media with her glam look.

Disha has lately been hogging attention for her candid pictures with model and fitness enthusiast Aleksander Alex Ilic. The alleged couple is often seen sharing stylish-cosy pictures with each other. Although their relationship has been making headlines for a long time now, Aleksander has clarified that they are 'just good friends'.

Disha was earlier rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiger Shroff. However, the two apparently parted ways last year for reasons best known to them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will next be seen in Karan Johar’s 'Yodha' which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. Besides these, Disha also has 'Project K' and an untitled Siva film in her pipeline.