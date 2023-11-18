Disha Patani Turns Up The Heat In Bold Outfit, Flaunts Her Curves In Thigh-High Slit Cut-Out Dress: Watch

Nw Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She often makes headlines for her bold outfits and yet again, she has turned many heads with her recent appearance as she stepped out in town in a white cut-out gown and took over the internet.

The 'Malang' actress stunned in a thigh-high slit cut-out dress as she stepped out in the town for an event last night. Disha can be seen flaunting her perfect curves in the bold outfit, she completed her look with a statement stone-studded necklace. For makeup, she went with well-defined eyes and red lip colour. A neat hair bun and sparkly heels complemented her look.

The actress posed for the shutterbugs and fans have now flooded the comment section of pap accounts with heart-eye and fire emojis. One commented, "My mobile screen is on fire now', 'Insanely Hottt,' added another. Another social media user and fan of the actress wrote, 'Just looking like a wow...'

Earlier, Disha made jaws drop with her super bold festive look at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. She wore a chocolate brown saree and styled it with a plunging blouse and high heels. Also, the actress grabbed many eyeballs as she posed sensuously in a sizzling red-hot saree paired with a plunging blouse at Lifestyle Asia's Diwali bash.

On the film front, is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.