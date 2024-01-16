trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710072
Disha Patani Turns Up The Heat In Sizzling New Pics, Slays The Wet-Look In Turquoise Striped Bikini

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 09:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Disha Patani Turns Up The Heat In Sizzling New Pics, Slays The Wet-Look In Turquoise Striped Bikini Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in the industry today. She often drops bombshells on her social media page and leaves fans gasping for breath. The actress is very active on social media and keeps sharing her fitness regime with fans as well. She has a fan following of millions and they all go gaga with Disha's new posts. The actress dropped a series of sizzling pictures on Instagram recently and it has taken over the internet. 

In the new post, Disha can be seen posing for the shutterbugs in a turquoise striped bikini, which was styled with a white see-through T-shirt. She left her wet hair open, framing her face perfectly. The actress lay on the floor while the cameras captured her alluring beauty white a super hot background of dripping water. 

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Actress' BFF Mouni Roy too dropped fire and ice emoticons. "Hotness & Boldness at extreme level," wrote one, "hotness on fire," commented another one. 

The Bollywood hottie is a fitness enthusiast and puts in regular hours at the gym, working out, practicing tricks and kicks, and training in MMA (mixed martial arts). Disha's passion for fitness and work is unmatchable. She is very active on social media and shares stunning pictures and videos with her fans regularly.  

On the film front, Disha is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. 

