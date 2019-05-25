Disha Patani twirling by the pool will give you major weekend vibes-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is often in the limelight due to her stunning social media posts. And with her perfectly toned body and that million dollar smile, she manages to grab attention with every upload. Disha is one of the most popular celebs today and has an ocean of fans with over 19 million followers on Instagram.

She recently shared a video of herself twirling by the pool in 'Slow Motion' and is giving us major weekend vibes.

Check it out here:

The gorgeous actress also shared some pictures from the same location.

On the work front, Disha will be seen in 'Bharat' which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and is one of the most-anticipated releases of the year.

'Bharat' is scheduled to release on June 5 and also has Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover on board.

Disha's personal life is also under the scanner as she is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff. The two are often spotted together but refuse to acknowledge their relationship status.