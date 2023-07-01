Disha Patani, Uorfi Javed And Others Turn Up The Heat Looking Super Sexy in Glam Gowns - Pics

New Delhi: On Friday night, almost the entire Bollywood walked in at the Ajio Grazia Millennial Awards 2023 and before heading for the main event, the stars posed on the red carpet (it was called pink carpet) for the paps, looking simply stunning. Disha Patani looked absolutely smashing in a pink thigh-high slit bottom and a bralette top adding to her oomph factor.

Joining Disha in the glam brigade was Urfi Javed, who surprised everyone yet again and turned up at the event wearing a 'breastplate' inspired by Cardi B's video. Other celebs spotted at the glam event were Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar and Saiee Manjrekar among others.

The Grazia Millennial Awards honoured and celebrated personalities from diverse industries such as entertainment, fashion, music, sports, design, and social activism. This was its third edition since it started in 2020. The star-studded event was held at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

Grazia Millennial Awards 2023 List Of Winners:

STANDOUT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR: KIARA ADVANI

SCENE STEALER OF THE YEAR: AYUSHMANN KHURRANA

MILLENNIAL STAR ON THE RISE: BHUMI PEDNEKAR

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR: RAJKUMMAR RAO

GEN NEXT STYLE STAR OF THE YEAR: DISHA PATANI

TRENDSETTER OF THE YEAR: SOBHITA DHULIPALA

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR: SANYA MALHOTRA

DISRUPTOR OF THE YEAR: VIJAY VARMA

POPULAR CHOICE MOST LOVED MILLENNIAL: NORA FATEHI

STANDOUT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR: ADITYA ROY KAPUR

OTT ENSEMBLE CAST OF THE YEAR: CLA$$

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR: RAJA KUMARI

MOULD BREAKER OF THE YEAR: UORFI JAVED

SOCIAL IMPACT IN FASHION: ARA LUMIERE

DESIGNER OF THE YEAR: KANIKA GOYAL

FASHION INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR: AKSHAT BANSAL - BLONI

DIGITAL CREATOR OF THE YEAR: NIHARIKA NM