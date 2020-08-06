हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani's father Jagdish Patani tests positive for coronavirus

Jagdish Patani, who is deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday along with two other officers.

Disha Patani&#039;s father Jagdish Patani tests positive for coronavirus
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@dishapatani

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani's father Jagdish Patani, who is deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday along with two other officers, news agency PTI reported. 

Jagdish Patani and the two other officers were investigating a transformer scam. They came to Bareilly from Lucknow. 

Following their coronavirus diagnosis, the zonal chief engineer's office has been closed for the next 48 hours.

Uttar Pradesh reported 4,078 COVID-19 cases and 40 new fatalities as of Wednesday evening, bringing the infection tally to over 1.04 lakh. However, the state government said 4,154 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infected people to 1,04,388, as per PTI.

Meanwhile, on the work front Disha Patani, who debuted in Bollywood with 2016's 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', has 'KTina', 'Ek Villain 2' and 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' in the pipeline. 

(With PTI inputs)

