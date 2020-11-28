Disha Patani's kick and spin video is breaking the internet, Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha calls it 'superb' - Watch

New Delhi: Fitness freak Disha Patani is majorly into working out regularly under the supervision of a trainer. Much like her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, this leggy lass is acing her kicks and spins like a pro.

Disha dropped a video post on Instagram where she can be seen performing the kick and spin drill perfectly. Watch it here:

Her post has left many impressed. Her 'Malang' co-star Elli AvrRam, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff have left some amazing comments on her timeline as well.

The stunner enjoys over 40.6 million users on Instagram alone and often her posts break the internet. Although rumour mills are rife that Disha and Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status.

The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office.

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Tiger, meanwhile, has released his first single track 'Unbelievable'.