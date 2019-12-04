Disha Patani's new 'glowy look' goes viral –See pic inside

New Delhi: The very stunning Disha Patani knows how to keep her Instagram account buzzing with fresh posts. It's not for nothing that her fans love to throng her social media handle.

The gorgeous generation next star took to Instagram and posted a selfie where she can be seen looking like eternal sunshine. She captioned the picture as, When they say “glowy look” makeup by me.

The picture has garnered around 817,061 likes on Instagram so far. She enjoys a solid 27.8 million followers on the photo-sharing site which clearly shows off her might and popularity on the social media platform.

A few days back, Disha Patani took off for a brief vacay to Bangkok, Thailand with friends. She posted a few Insta stories where she was seen exploring the city. Disha Patani visited the famous Temple of the Reclining Buddha and Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok.

On the work front, this fitness freak star will be next seen with Salman Khan in 'Radhe: India's Most Wanted Bhai'. The film will be directed by ace choreographer turned director Prabhudeva.

Disha also has Mohit Suri's 'Malang' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in her kitty. Recently, the first look of the movie was unveiled and it received a warm response from the audiences.