Disha Patani is known to be one of the hottest actresses in the film industry today. From beach vacations to dinner dates, she often drops stunning pics on her social media page leaving fans gasping for breath. Disha is very active on social media and where she keeps sharing her fitness regime as well. Her Instagram page has 61.2 million followers who, go gaga with Disha's every new post. The actress dropped a series of sizzling pics on Instagram recently and it has set the internet ablaze.

Disha Patani shared a series of pics on her IG handle, showcasing her toned body and sexy silhouette. The actress slipped into a sexy body-hugging leopard print dress with an open back. The 31-year-old actress was seen stepping out for a dinner date with her alleged beau, Aleksander Alex Ilic.

(Image courtesy: Instagram/@dishapatani)

Disha also shared a glimpse on her Instagram stories, flaunting her low-cut dress while recording a video in front of a mirror. The diva's date, Aleksander was also seen in a series of pics and videos where the duo clicked a mirror selfie inside the lift, while Disha flaunted her bare back. In another video, the rumoured couple was spotted having a good time at a restaurant.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and heart emojis. Before this leopard print dress, the actress was seen in the same print while on a holiday where Disha wore a leopard-printed bikini set. Leopard print is often associated and worn with fierce confidence and is considered a bold statement, which seems to be a synonym for Disha Patani's choice of clothing.

On the work front, Disha is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.