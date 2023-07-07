Divya Khosla Kumar's Mother No More, Actress-Producer Pens Emotional Heartfelt Note

Mumbai: Actor Divya Khosla Kumar's mother Anita Khosla has passed away. On Thursday, Divya took to Instagram and mourned the demise of her mother by penning an emotional note. "Mumma..Lost my mom sometime back leaving a forever void in my heart. I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values.. my most beautiful soul .. So proud to be born out of you. I love you mumma..Om Shanti...daughter of Anita Khosla," she wrote.

She also dropped pictures of herself with her mother. In one of the images, Divya's mother can be seen sharing smiles with her grandson. The other image shows Divya as a kid in her mother's arms.

As soon as Divya shared the unfortunate news, netizens and members from the film industry chimed in the comment section and paid their heartfelt condolences.

"Aunty was a truly remarkable woman, and her beauty extended far beyond her physical appearance. She had a warmth and kindness that touched the lives of those around her, and her love and guidance have surely played a significant role in shaping the incredible person you are today. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of love, strength, and grace that will continue to inspire all who knew her," actor Urvashi Rautela commented.

She added, "During this time, please remember that you are not alone. Aunty's memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to have known her. May her spirit bring you peace and strength as you navigate through this difficult period of grief. If there's anything I can do to support you, please don't hesitate to reach out. I'm here for you, now and always."

Actor Pulkit Samrat commented, "Prayers and strength to you Divya.. May her soul rest in peace." Celebrities like Pearl V Puri and Kanika Kapoor also expressed their grief over the demise of Divya's mother.