Divya Khossla Accuses Alia Bhatt Of Faking 'Jigra' Box Office Collections: 'Kudh Hi Tickets Karide'

Mumbai: Actress Divya Khossla, who was last seen in the movie ‘Savi’, has launched a scathing attack on Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt over the latter’s recently released theatrical movie ‘Jigra’. Divya accused Alia of putting up fake collections as she said, "khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye".

On Saturday, a day after the release of ‘Jigra’, Divya took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of an empty theatre running the show of ‘Jigra’, and shared how theatres are witnessing practically zero footfalls for ‘Jigra’.

She wrote in the picture, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for ‘Jigra’ show. Theatre was totally empty ... all theaters going empty everywhere. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai, khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra”.

Media reports state that Alia’s ‘Jigra’ netted Rs. 4.5 crore on its opening day in India. However, Divya seemed in no mood to buy the collections as she felt that the collections of the film are fabricated at the behest of the production house behind ‘Jigra’ which is considered one of the premier film studios in Hindi cinema.

Interestingly, Divya’s ‘Savi’ is said to follow the same jail break story as that of Alia’s ‘Jigra’ (the only difference being in ‘Savi’, the titular character played by Divya carries out prison break of her husband, and in ‘Jigra’, Alia takes her brother out of the prison).

While ‘Savi’ managed to make only Rs. 7.83 crore in two weeks of its theatrical run before it was ousted from cinemas for a more lucrative and financially rewarding ‘Chandu Champion’, Alia’s ‘Jigra’ earned Rs. 4.5 crore on its opening day. Despite Divya’s claims of ticket buy back on Alia’s part, there’s a huge gap between the collections of both the films which ride on the same subject and story arc.

Another reason behind Divya’s attack on ‘Jigra’ could be the Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri-starrer ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ which has clashed with ‘Jigra’ at the box-office. '‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is produced by Divya's husband Bhushan Kumar.