mitti ke sitare

Divyaj Foundation announces winners of 'Mitti Ke Sitare'

The show aims to reach out to the economically backward section of society and empower them. 

Divyaj Foundation announces winners of &#039;Mitti Ke Sitare&#039;
File photo

New Delhi: 'Mitti Ke Sitare', a celebration of musical talent for indigent children, was organised in Mumbai on Sunday. The event was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his wife Amrita Fadnavis, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Shankar Mahadevan, Himesh Reshammiya among several other Cabinet minister of Maharashtra. 

'Mitti Ke Sitare' is an initiative of Divyaj Foundation. It aims to reach out to the economically backward section of society and empower them. The reality show is the brainchild of Amruta Fadnavis, social activist and vice wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Through this show, efforts are being made to foster children's talents through singing competition. 

At the event, Maharashtra CM's wife Amrita Fadnavis not only honoured the children but also performed with them. As the show came to an end, Amrita, who is also a social worker, expressed her pleasure saying, "The journey of 'Mitti Ke Sitare' was very beautiful and melodious. The energy among the children is commendable." 

"If these children are given a proper platform, they will turn out to be great singers. We ensure that we give our full cooperation in nurturing their talents," she said, adding that they are planning to do more in this regard. 

"If a child has the talent and needs support, I am with them," she said. 

Reality show 'Mitti Ke Sitare' is India's first musical reality show for underprivileged kids. It was announced on January 24 this year. The show aims to discover hidden talent from the slum areas of Mumbai and aims to showcase their talent on a larger platform.

The show aims to find the best talent across different genres of vocal and instrumental music. 

