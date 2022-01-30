Divyanka Tripathi opens up on casting couch experience, says was threatened that career would be ‘ruined’

New Delhi: Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi recently opened up about facing casting couch. The actress shared that after her first show ended, she had no money and EMIs and bills to pay. The ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ star was told, “You have to be with this director and you’ll get a big break’. However, Divyanka revealed she never got influenced by such offers as she had full faith in her talent.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Divyanka revealed, “You finish a show, and then your struggle starts again. There was a time when there was no money. I had to pay my bills, EMIs, etc. There was a lot of pressure. Then an offer comes, ‘You have to be with this director and you’ll get a big break’. But why me? I was told that ‘you are really intellectual, this, that.’ Selling it off like my life will be made just by that and everyone is doing it.”

Divyanka also shared how people try to influence girls by telling them everyone does it to get roles and that’s the way industry functions. Which she says is misleading as she was able to get roles due to her talent.

“This is before the #MeToo movement. People who make such offers, they will convince you in such a way that everyone in the industry is doing it. This is how they lure you that if you don’t do it then you will stay behind. Nothing can happen in your career. In fact, they have sometimes gone to the level that if you don’t do it then we will ruin your career. But I would have a lot of fun because I knew this was all rubbish. I had seen it in the beginning, I had got my first job based on my talent. So if I got my first job based on my talent, so the next will also be the same,” she shared.

Divyanka Tripathi became a household name with her hit TV show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann (2006). She later appeared in popular drama ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. The actress is also the winner of dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 8’ and was the runner-up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.