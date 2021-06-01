हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi shuts down troll asking her 'why she doesn't wear a dupatta' - Check her response!

Actress Divyanka  Tripathi Dahiya is currently in Cape Town, South Africa shooting for the adventure reality TV show - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Divyanka Tripathi shuts down troll asking her &#039;why she doesn&#039;t wear a dupatta&#039; - Check her response!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Divyanka Tripathi

New Delhi: On Monday (June 1), TV actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya gave a befitting response to a Twitter user questioning her clothing choices, specifically, asking her why she didn't wear a dupatta while hosting the show 'Crime Patrol'.

The user asked her, "Crime petrol episode me aap dupataa kyu nahi pahanati hai".

To this she replied, "Taaki aap jaise bin dupatte ki ladkiyon ko bhi izzat se dekhne ki aadat dalein! Kripya khud ki aur apne aas paas ke ladkon ki neeyat sudharen, na ki aurat jaat ke pehnaave ka beda uthaayen! Mera shareer, meri aabru, meri marzi! Aap ki sharaafat, aap ki marzi!"

Check out her strong response:

 

Many of her followers replied to her tweet and lauded her for her brave response. One user wrote, "Thank you always speaks against this cheap mentality, Proud of you", while another said, "wow last line was amazing.."

Divyanka is currently in Cape Town, South Africa shooting for the adventure reality TV show - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by director Rohit Shetty.

Other contestants of the show include Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Aastha Gill, Mahekk Chahal, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, and Anushka Sen.

