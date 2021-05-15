हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Divyanka Tripathi posts 'on location' pictures from Cape Town

File photo

Cape Town: Actress Divyanka Tripathi on Saturday treated her fans to a series of pictures from Cape Town, South Africa, where she is shooting for the adventure reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi 11".

In the frames, the actress poses in a blue dress with a jacket. She teams the look with open hair and mustard sneakers.

"You are lucky when you have too many to choose from. Here are my recent favorites. #OnLocation #MaskOffForWorkOnly," wrote Divyanka, who is known for her role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein".

Her fans seemed to have loved the images and she had more than 2.3 lakh likes in three hours.

One fan wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous," while another posted: "Aww so perfect."

A lot of fans left heart emojis on the pictures too.

Other contestants of the show include Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Aastha Gill, Mahekk Chahal, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, and Anushka Sen.

