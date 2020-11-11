Diwali 2020: Throwback pics from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and other stars' celebrations

New Delhi: It's Diwali time, already! The entire nation is gripped in the festive fervour, but this year, the celebrations are low-key owing to the coronavirus pandemic. This Diwali, it's advisable to avoid parties and have a low-key celebration with family and close friends. Of course, we will miss our previous years Diwali parties and masti with friends.

Bollywood, too, celebrates Diwali with much fervour and every year, the Bachchans, Anil Kapoor, Jeetendra and other star families host some big Diwali parties for their friends and colleagues from the industry. This year, celebrations have taken a back seat due to COVID-19 and also because of the deaths of actors such as Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Now, as we miss B-Town's glitz and glamour on Diwali, we have collated a few throwback pictures of the stars and their parties. Scroll through the album here.

T 3532 - On the auspicious festive week our love and prayers to all ..

इस शुभ अवसर पे हमारी शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/DcH2RaowNe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 29, 2019

[Unseen PIC] Deepika Padukone with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor at a Diwali 2017 party pic.twitter.com/AT5CqMdx0E — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) March 15, 2020

Happy Diwali from us to you and your family. I hope we all find the light in us and may truth always triumph. pic.twitter.com/QupvcXjcMT — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 27, 2019

Diwali will be celebrated on November 14. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped at every home and devotees seek their blessings for wealth and prosperity. People light up their homes and offices with lamps, earthen pots, decorative lights and flowers on the special occasion.

Happy Diwali, folks!