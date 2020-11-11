हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Diwali 2020

Diwali 2020: Throwback pics from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and other stars' celebrations

Here's how B-Town has celebrated Diwali over the years. We have collated a few throwback pictures of the stars here.

Diwali 2020: Throwback pics from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and other stars&#039; celebrations
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

New Delhi: It's Diwali time, already! The entire nation is gripped in the festive fervour, but this year, the celebrations are low-key owing to the coronavirus pandemic. This Diwali, it's advisable to avoid parties and have a low-key celebration with family and close friends. Of course, we will miss our previous years Diwali parties and masti with friends. 

Bollywood, too, celebrates Diwali with much fervour and every year, the Bachchans, Anil Kapoor, Jeetendra and other star families host some big Diwali parties for their friends and colleagues from the industry. This year, celebrations have taken a back seat due to COVID-19 and also because of the deaths of actors such as Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Now, as we miss B-Town's glitz and glamour on Diwali, we have collated a few throwback pictures of the stars and their parties. Scroll through the album here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love and light #HappyDiwali

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Favourite 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Best Hosts Ever  Bacchans #diwalinight #bacchankidiwali

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Diwali from us to you... #youmeaurhum #newyear #happydiwali

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dilwali Diwali!!  @iamsrk

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2019

A post shared by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@harshvarrdhankapoor) on

Diwali will be celebrated on November 14. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped at every home and devotees seek their blessings for wealth and prosperity. People light up their homes and offices with lamps, earthen pots, decorative lights and flowers on the special occasion.

Happy Diwali, folks!

Diwali 2020Diwalidiwali throwbackdiwali picsAishwarya Rai BachchanKareena KapoorAlia BhattDeepika Padukone
