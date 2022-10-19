Diwali 2022 Celebrities outfits: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani's pataka desi look to get inspired this festival - IN PICS

New Delhi: The festive spirit of Diwali 2022 begins days in advance. From prepping up for home decorations to buying gifts for family and friends - Deepawali means celebrating happiness with near and dear ones. This year Diwali will be marked on October 24 with Dhanteras on the 22 and Chhoti Diwali on 23rd respectively. This will be followed by Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. So a week full of festivity is knocking at the door and all the girls out there can get set go zoom in picking up the right festival outfit.

Today, we are sharing some of the best ethnic looks donned by Bollywood celebrities which will help you get the right inspiration:

KATRINA KAIF

Expect the leggy lass to leave you stunned with her super sexy glam look. Be it lehengas or traditional saree avatar, Kat sure knows how to give it a spin in style. This year, it's going to be her first Diwali celebration post-wedding with Vicky Kaushal. She recently celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with the family and shared pictures online. Check out some of her most inspiring looks:

ALIA BHATT

The actress has her full pregnancy glow making her cuter than ever. She recently launched her maternity wear clothing line Edamamma and fans are all gaga over it online. Alia married Ranbir Kapoor in April this year and all eyes are on her baby arrival news. The actress looks gorgeous in any avatar - western or Indian. Let's check out some of her best desi looks:

KIARA ADVANI

She is the current favourite of the gen-z with all eyes on her superhit film track at the Box Office. Rumours are rife that she is dating Sidharth Malhotra as the couple has been spotted together multiple times but still refrain from making it public. Kiara looks stunning in whatever she picks and most importantly her red carpet dresses are always on point. Get inspired this festival from her desi attires:

So, this Diwali, pick your outfits wisely and add a dash of your own style. Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali!