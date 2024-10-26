Diwali 2024 Blockbuster: ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Takes Over All Single Screens In Delhi-UP!

In an exciting development for fans of Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise, all single-screen theaters across the Delhi-UP region have united in strong support for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. These theaters have agreed to showcase the film prominently, offering a 3:2 ratio favoring this much-anticipated horror-comedy over other Diwali releases.

A trade analyst confirmed, "Single screens in the Delhi-UP belt have committed to prime-time shows for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with a 3:2 ratio in its favor. Their support may extend to 100% showcasing if other films disagree with similar terms."

He further elaborated, “Diwali is synonymous with grand entertainment, and audiences look for maximum show availability. Anil Thadani’s strategic move ensures that 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' reaches all audiences, making single screens a primary platform. This strong support will boost the film’s accessibility and impact during this festive season.”

With Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba, joined by stars Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' promises a mix of spook and humor under the direction of Anees Bazmee. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, this next chapter in Bollywood’s favorite horror-comedy franchise is set to hit screens on November 1, 2024, delivering a Diwali packed with laughter and thrills.

Stay tuned as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' prepares for a grand Diwali launch, bringing spooky delights to cinema lovers!