New Delhi: Diwali is around the corner, and our Bollywood actresses are super excited to celebrate the festival with zeal. Last night was a star-studded affair at designer Manish Malhotra's residence as most of the Bollywood celebs stopped by his place to celebrate the festival of lights. From Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, From Legendary Rekha to Sara Ali Khan; B-town stunned in ethnics last night at the Malhotra residence. The most head-turning looks were the sizzling sarees and lehengas of Bollywood divas like Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan and others.

Tamannah Bhatia wore a beautiful multi-coloured shimmery saree. She opted for a blue halter neck blouse and draped a shimmer style blue, purple-hued saree. For glam, the actress opted for minimal makeup and glossy lip. Her wavy hair definitely accentuated her ethnic look. Actress' rumoured BF Vijay Varma on the other hand slayed in an all-white ethnic look.

Ananya Panday stepped out in gorgeous lemon-silver lehenga with a plunging neckline and light jewelry and fans fell in love with her again. The actress stunned in her ethnic look for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Aditya Roy Kapur, actress' rumoured BF slayed in an all-black look.

Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar walked in the party together like besties in stunning ethnic outfits. Rhea on the one hand stunned in an ivory saree, Anusha on the other hand wore a beautiful three-piece set.

Pooja Hegde's red saree look turned many heads last night, the actress looked absolutely 'wow' in the ethnic avatar for Diwali party.

Bhumi Pednekar flaunted her abs in a gorgeous velvet choli-heavy worked lehenga. The actress completed her look with glam make-up and high ponytail. She accessorised the look with a beautiful neckpiece and a set of earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor went golden for the night as she stepped in the party wearing a plunging golden choli with lehenga flaunting her bombshell curves.

Sara Ali Khan looked jaw-dropping beautiful in a sizzling pink and silver lehenga. The actress made paps go 'Just looking like a wow' on her ethnic look at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

'The Archies' team went for matching lehengas and sherwanis for the night. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and gang looked absolutely stunning in ethnic outfits. They were joined by Gauri Khan who too looked gorgeous in a silver saree.

Kriti Sanon's blue shimmery saree look made paps stunned. The actress looked absolutely breath-taking in a sizzling blue saree at MM's Diwali bash.

Disha Patani wore a halter-neck blouse and a shimmery brown saree, she was seen posing for the paps with the legendary Rekha. The veteran actress spelled elegance in a heavy silk saree at MM's Diwali party.

Kiara Advani looked all things beautiful in a stunning velvet lehenga, she paired her look with a heavy choker and left her locks loose. Sidharth accompanied his lady love in a black ethnic look and as usual, the couple made heads turn.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput too were amongst the most dazzling-looking couples of the night.

Others who made it to the party in stunning ethnics are Sonam Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Aayush Sharma, Nora Fatehi, Arpita Sharma, Shamita Shetty, Nushrratt Bharruccha, Shriya Saran, Diana Penty, Nupur Sanon, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and others.