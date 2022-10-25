Diwali bash: Bhumi Pednekar's BOLD saree look at Sonam Kapoor's Diwali screams HOTNESS, check pics

NEW DELHI: Actress Sonam Kapoor, who welcomed her first child, a son - Vayu, in August this year, hosted a star-studded Diwali party with her husband Anand Ahuja in Mumbai last night (October 24). Several celebrities from the industry, including names like Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan among others made it to the bash.

Bhumi Pednekar, who also made it to Sonam Kapoor's Diwali party last night, turned heads with her bold appearance. The 'Lust Story' actress was seen in an all-white fusion attire as she arrived for the party. Unlike her previous appearances at Diwali parties where she was seen rocking ethnic attires, this time Bhumi decided to give a twist to her look and went for an Indo-western combination. Her latest appearance added glamour in a sexy white outfit with a hot blouse.

Bhumi's ivory bralette top-saree outfit came with a deep plunging neckline and a thin string keeping it all together. She completed her look with minimum jewellery and let her wavy tresses loose.

Take a look at her photos below:

Meanwhile, Bhumi, who was last seen in 'Badhai Do' alongside Rajkummar Rao now has another exciting project for her fans. She recently shared a video from Jodhpur where she mentioned that the shooting for her next film 'Afwaah' has begun. In the film, Bhumi will be seen playing the lead character alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 'Afwaah' is a thriller and is being directed by celebrated director Sudhir Mishra. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, the film is a film based on a novel story rooted in the heartland of India.

The actor would also star in Ajay Bahl's 'The Lady Killer', a suspense drama, which revolves around a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty as they embark on a whirlwind romance. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. Apart from 'The Lady Killer', on the film front, Bhumi has 'Govinda Mera Naam', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bheed', and 'Bhakshak' on her list as well.