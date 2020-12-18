हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anas Rashid

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid and wife Heena Iqbal welcome baby boy, actor shares first pics of newborn with grandparents

Anas Rashid married Heena Iqbal in 2017 and together they have a daughter named Aayat, who was born in 2019.

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid and wife Heena Iqbal welcome baby boy, actor shares first pics of newborn with grandparents
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actor Anas Rashid of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame is a daddy now! The telly star and wife Heena Iqbal welcomed a baby boy recently and shared the good news on social media. 

Anas Rashid put up the first photos of the new-born with grandparents, who couldn't be happier holding the little bundle of joy. The actor wrote in the caption: My father welcomes home his grandson -‘Khabib Anas Rashid’  Thanks for all your priceless love and wishes on this awaited occasion

Fans and friends congratulated the couple for the new addition to the family. 

Anas Rashid got married to Heena Iqbal in 2017 and together they have a daughter named Aayat, who was born in 2019.

The telly star was first seen in Kahiin To Hoga, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Aise Karo Naa Vidaa and Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji. He rose to fame with period drama Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan in which he played the lead role of Prithviraj Chauhan. 

Then it was daily soap Diya Aur Baati Hum which made him a household name. 

 

