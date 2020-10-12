हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yami Gautam

Do you consume drugs? Yami Gautam was asked on Twitter. Check out her response

The drug probe controversy has shaken Bollywood. Names of a few prominent stars popped up after the NCB began its investigation into the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. 

Do you consume drugs? Yami Gautam was asked on Twitter. Check out her response
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@yamigautam

New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam, who was recently seen in ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’, hosted a Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, wherein she was flooded with questions from her fans. She was asked about her childhood memories, favourite films, upcoming movies, dream role and many more things. Amid these questions, a fan also asked her if she consumes drugs.

The tweet by the fan read, “Do you do drugs? I know it is very stupid to ask this question on open platform, but if you do it will be heartbreak for me! Say no for  your fans sake.”

In her response, Yami said, “No, I don’t! Strictly against it! Say no to drugs.”

Read their Twitter exchange here:

The drug probe controversy has recently shaken Bollywood. Names of a few prominent stars popped up after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) began its investigation into the drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam has ‘Bhoot Police’ with Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. The ‘Uri’ actress’ aforementioned film ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’, opposite Vikrant Massey, released on Netflix last week.

Tags:
Yami Gautamyami gautam twitterDrugs Probebollywood drugs probe
Next
Story

Salma Hayek’s post on Goddess Lakshmi, gets a response from Kangana Ranaut and a message for ‘unfortunate souls’
  • 71,20,538Confirmed
  • 1,09,150Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,75,44,120Confirmed
  • 10,77,082Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M41S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 78th birthday