Do you consume drugs? Yami Gautam was asked on Twitter. Check out her response

New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam, who was recently seen in ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’, hosted a Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, wherein she was flooded with questions from her fans. She was asked about her childhood memories, favourite films, upcoming movies, dream role and many more things. Amid these questions, a fan also asked her if she consumes drugs.

The tweet by the fan read, “Do you do drugs? I know it is very stupid to ask this question on open platform, but if you do it will be heartbreak for me! Say no for your fans sake.”

In her response, Yami said, “No, I don’t! Strictly against it! Say no to drugs.”

Read their Twitter exchange here:

No, I don’t ! Strictly against it ! Say no to drugs https://t.co/q3VYieP76f — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) October 10, 2020

The drug probe controversy has recently shaken Bollywood. Names of a few prominent stars popped up after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) began its investigation into the drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam has ‘Bhoot Police’ with Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. The ‘Uri’ actress’ aforementioned film ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’, opposite Vikrant Massey, released on Netflix last week.