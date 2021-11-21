'Dog of cinema': Anurag Kashyap brutally trolled on his picture with Martin Scorsese

New Delhi: Director Anurag Kashyap is often the target of trolling on social media, but always takes it sportingly. This time as well, Anurag was trolled on Instagram for his picture with renowned Hollywood director Martin Scorsese.

The director was called 'dog of cinema' by a troll who commented on the picture, saying, "Damn, what is the God of cinema doing with the dog of cinema."

To this Anurag Kashyap cleverly replied, "Bhow-wow."

Take a look at their conversation:

Anurag Kashyap is known for exploring darker themes in his films which initially were outcasted but slowly gained a devoted audience.

He has directed films such as 'Black Friday', 'No Smoking', 'Dev D', 'Gulaal', 'That Girl In Yellow Boots', ' Gangs of Wasseypur', and 'Raman Raghav 2.0' among others.

On the personal front, the filmmaker has a daughter Aaliyah Kashyap with his first wife Aarti Bajaj. Anurag and Aarti Bajaj, a film editor, had tied the knot in 1997, however, the couple got divorced in 2009.

Despite the separation, the duo continued to maintain cordial relations with each other. In 2013, the 'Dev D' filmmaker married actress Kalki Koechlin. However, his second marriage too didn't last for long and the two got separated in 2015.

