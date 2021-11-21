हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anurag Kashyap

'Dog of cinema': Anurag Kashyap brutally trolled on his picture with Martin Scorsese

Anurag Kashyap had an epic reply for a troll who called him 'dog of cinema' on social media.

&#039;Dog of cinema&#039;: Anurag Kashyap brutally trolled on his picture with Martin Scorsese
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Director Anurag Kashyap is often the target of trolling on social media, but always takes it sportingly. This time as well, Anurag was trolled on Instagram for his picture with renowned Hollywood director Martin Scorsese. 

The director was called 'dog of cinema' by a troll who commented on the picture, saying, "Damn, what is the God of cinema doing with the dog of cinema."

To this Anurag Kashyap cleverly replied, "Bhow-wow."

Take a look at their conversation:

anurag

Anurag Kashyap is known for exploring darker themes in his films which initially were outcasted but slowly gained a devoted audience.

He has directed films such as 'Black Friday', 'No Smoking', 'Dev D', 'Gulaal', 'That Girl In Yellow Boots', ' Gangs of Wasseypur', and 'Raman Raghav 2.0' among others.

On the personal front, the filmmaker has a daughter Aaliyah Kashyap with his first wife Aarti Bajaj. Anurag and Aarti Bajaj, a film editor, had tied the knot in 1997, however, the couple got divorced in 2009.

Despite the separation, the duo continued to maintain cordial relations with each other. In 2013, the 'Dev D' filmmaker married actress Kalki Koechlin. However, his second marriage too didn't last for long and the two got separated in 2015.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anurag KashyapAnurag Kashyap trolledMartin Scorsese
Next
Story

‘My darling son’ says Dharmendra after Sunny Deol takes him on vacation to Himachal

Must Watch

PT17M7S

Indian Navy expands its might and deterrence capabilities