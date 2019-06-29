Don't 'Chuck' De helmet: Sachin Tendulkar tells Shah Rukh Khan

close

Sachin tendulkar

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar used an innovative 'filmy' style to convey a congratulatory message to superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently celebrated 27 years in the Hindi film industry with a video.

Mumbai: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar used an innovative 'filmy' style to convey a congratulatory message to superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently celebrated 27 years in the Hindi film industry with a video.

"Dear Baazigar, don't 'Chuck' De helmet. Wear one when on a bike Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Congratulations on completing 27 years! See you soon, my friend," Tendulkar tweeted on Saturday, in response to the video which Shah Rukh had posted on June 25.

In the video, SRK had recreated his entry scene on a bike, from his maiden film "Deewana".

While he thanked his fans for "bearing" with him for so many years and for letting him "ride" into their hearts, he also urged people to ride safely.

"It's a coincidence that my friends from a motorcycle company have sent me two motorcycles to try out the stunts I did in 'Deewana' 27 years ago. I am going to give it a shot, but this time there's a difference. I will make sure I am wearing a helmet. Always wear a helmet while riding a bike," the actor said.

