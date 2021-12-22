हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sayyeshaa

Don't just see a celebrity and set your goal for weight loss, urges actress Sayyeshaa

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Chennai: Actress Sayyeshaa has asked people not to set their weight loss goals by looking at celebrities, as each individual has a different body and health condition.

The actress, who took to social media to put out a picture of her working out, said that one has to be consistent and determined to lose weight.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa)

Sayyeshaa, who delivered a beautiful baby girl earlier this year in July, looks fit and lean.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa)

She wrote, "It's never easy to lose weight especially after a delivery. However one has to remain consistent and determined and it's inevitable that you will lose the extra weight. At the end one should not set unreal goals. Every woman is beautiful in her own way.

"Being slim is good because it relieves our organs from visceral fat. Being healthy should be the target. It takes time. Don't just see a celebrity and set your goal. Each individual has a different body and health condition. This picture is just to show that fitness for me is a lifestyle and it makes me happy."

Sayyeshaa's husband actor Arya too is known to be into fitness big time. Arya also is known to give tips to people on fitness and cycling.

 

