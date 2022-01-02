हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Don't miss Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' magical New Year's kiss, see pic

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated New Year's Eve together. Later, the musician shared a loved-up picture from their intimate bash on social media.

Don&#039;t miss Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas&#039; magical New Year&#039;s kiss, see pic
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, on Saturday, shared a beautiful glimpse from their New Year celebration.

Nick took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture where Priyanka could be seen packing a kiss on his cheek.

Sharing the mushy post, he wrote, "My forever New Years kiss."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

 

Priyanka donned a white slip dress, while Nick wore a beige coloured mesh shirt for the celebration.

The post garnered more than six lakh likes and thousands of comments from fans and followers.

The much-in-love couple, who are often in a long-distance relationship due to their busy work schedules, got married in December 2018.

