Don't miss Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' magical New Year's kiss, see pic

Washington: Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, on Saturday, shared a beautiful glimpse from their New Year celebration.

Nick took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture where Priyanka could be seen packing a kiss on his cheek.

Sharing the mushy post, he wrote, "My forever New Years kiss."

Priyanka donned a white slip dress, while Nick wore a beige coloured mesh shirt for the celebration.

The post garnered more than six lakh likes and thousands of comments from fans and followers.

The much-in-love couple, who are often in a long-distance relationship due to their busy work schedules, got married in December 2018.