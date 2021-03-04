Dr Bu Abdullah- A Dreamer, Thinker and Peace Finder

Dr Bu Abdullah is a renowned Emirati businessman, philanthropist, social activist, avid art lover and poses great appreciation for poems and shayaris. His expertise is of par excellence and is on a MISSION to empower every person & organization to achieve more and help flourish. Dr Bu Abdullah is a crucial figure not only in the Gulf region but internationally as well. With expertise in law and entrepreneurship any celebrity visiting the UAE love to have a meet and greet with a great persona. He has and is still performing a decisive role in fostering the concerns of Non - Residents and ensuring communal unity among the NRI's in the Gulf region. His propinquity with the government of UAE & the royal family of the 7 Emirates has gone a long way in strengthening the ties between UAE & other Gulf countries.

He has been highly appreciated for being the 1st Emirati to visit the Lok Sabha in India for the Atal Bajpayee Awards 2019. He was honoured with this award for his selfless contribution in the field of business, humanity and services towards the nation and expats’ community. Owed to his vision to create local opportunity, growth & impact in every community and country around the world, Dr Bu Abdullah was conferred with Humanitarian & Tolerance Summit & Awards by Sheikh Mubarak Al Nahyan - Minister of Tolerance in Dubai.

He was always determined to reach the demanding position he is in today. Being trained at a military school, he developed all the right tones and skills of leadership, which further aided him to be a competent professional and now a successful businessman. He then joined the Ajman Municipality and Planning and worked there indefatigably for eight years. After this, there was no looking back for him in his career. He was appointed the Senior Manager of the company, where his work, professionalism and commitment was applauded.

The appreciation he received acted as a great catalyst to his confidence and he decided to venture out with the Bu Abdullah Group of Companies, roping in top lawyers and business professionals in the year 2005. He pursued his degree in law to get an edge over the subject so that he could

offer the finest services to his clients. His professional advice worked for many and so far he has dealt with more than 200 companies all across the Middle East and Asia catering business and law solutions to multinational companies and small-size companies as well.

Apart from serving the country, Dr Bu Abdullah loves to capture ideas in a poetic form. His passion for poems and shares has always been his method to find succour, encouragement and philosophy. Dr Bu Abdullah is also a prominent member of Jashn-e-Urdu, a Nonprofit organization dedicated to the beautiful language of love, peace and harmony. He has also been actively involved with many poetic events in Dubai to render his love for the Urdu language.

He is an ardent admirer and appreciator of art from all over the world. He is currently in charge of an art gallery that hosts rare coins, currencies, rare stamps & antiques all under one roof. The collection is now worth $2.5 million and is also showcasing a collection of over 2,50,000 coins, 1,00,000 stamps & 25, 000 currency notes at exhibitions in Dubai.

He has achieved a lot throughout his career and is still on the path of excellence. A few of his achievements include:

l HONORARY DOCTORATE DEGREE IN BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION from Global Triumph Virtual University

l DYNAMIC EMIRATI ENTREPRENEUR- Indo - Arab Summit & Awards

l MOST ICONIC BUSINESS PERSONALITY- International Business Summit & Awards

l YOUNG BUSINESSMAN AWARD 2020- Arctic Awards 2020

l MOST SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE COMPANY OF THE YEAR- Fashion & Excellence Award 2020

l MOMENTO OF APPRECIATION- SAWE Awards 2019

l WORLD ICON BUSINESS ARAB- TIIFA Awards - India

Dr Abdullah firmly believes in giving back to the society that helped him be and achieve what he is today.

