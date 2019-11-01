Drake pays homage to father with Halloween costume

Los Angeles: Rapper Drake paid homage to his father Dennis Graham with a Halloween costume.

Drake and his father have called a truce after they got into a public disagreement when the latter accused his son of lying about their relationship to "sell records", reports aceshowbiz.com.

The father and son stepped out together on Wednesday night, October 30 wearing matching white knit skull caps. The "Hotline Bling" rapper further channelled his father with glasses, fake beard, linen tunic and a necklace to match Dennis' flamboyant style.

Sharing a picture of them standing next to each other on his Instagram account on Thursday morning, Drake said that their matching outfits were "not planned."

His fresh idea for Halloween costume has since received praises and positive comments from his followers and celebrity friends, including Jamie Foxx who wrote: "Incredible! Brilliant" along with several laughing emojis.

Professional heavyweight boxer Mike Rashid King commented: "Hahahaha so dope".

Grammy-nominated songwriter-producer Yung Disco said: "Legendary."

Dennis previously called out his son for portraying him as an absentee father in his songs. The two, however, appear to have mended their relationship after the public spat.