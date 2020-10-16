हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hema Malini

'Dream girl' Hema Malini turns 72: Daughters, fans shower her with love

&#039;Dream girl&#039; Hema Malini turns 72: Daughters, fans shower her with love

Mumbai: Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini celebrates her 72nd birthday on Friday, and her daughters Esha and Ahana Deol took to social media to wish her on the occasion.

"Happy birthday mamma. God bless you. Stay happy and healthy. Love u my super woman, my tinkerbell... my beautiful mother!@dreamgirlhemamalini," Esha wrote on Instagram, with a picture of her with her mother.

Hema Malini's younger daughter Ahana, too, posted a birthday wish on social media.

"Happy birthday to the most special person in my life. My mama bear You are deeply loved. Have a wonderful day," Ahana wished.

Fans wished Bollywood's Dream Girl, too. From posting Hema Malini's pictures to sharing scenes from her iconic movies, netizens showered the actress with a lot of love.

"A timeless beauty. Wishing Dreamgirl Hema Malini a very Happy Birthday! @dreamgirlhema," a user tweeted.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to the veteren actress and the Member of Parliament from Mathura Mrs. Hema Malini. May God bless our forever dreamgirl with healthy and long life so that she continues to serve the country. @dreamgirlhema," another user wrote on the microblogging site.

Hema Malini has been regaling fans with her dancing skills and acting for over 50 years now. "Seeta Aur Geeta", "Sholay", "Dream Girl" and "Satte Pe Satta" are some of her memorable movies. A BJP politican, she is also currently the MP of Mathura.

 

Hema Malini
