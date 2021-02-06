हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nora Fatehi

Dressed in heavy lehengas, Nora Fatehi effortlessly shoots in scorching heat of Rajasthan summer

Shot across Rajasthan, 'Chhor Denge' features Nora Fatehi dressed in the heavy lehengas with antique jewellery in the burning heat of summers amidst the desserts. Adding to the atrocities, Nora Fatehi shot surrounded by fire for the sequences, exhibiting her sheer dedication for the craft.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The supremely talented and dedicated Nora Fatehi shot in the scorching heat of Rajasthan summers with heavy lehengas and burning fire for the latest chartbuster 'Chhor Denge'.

Creating an uproar across social media with her latest song 'Chhor Denge', Nora Fatehi is basking in the glory of the successful chartbuster. Imbibing the cultural essence of Rajasthan in her avatar, Nora Fatehi aced the Indian dance and persona for the song.

Shot across Rajasthan, 'Chhor Denge' features Nora Fatehi dressed in the heavy lehengas with antique jewellery in the burning heat of summers amidst the desserts. Adding to the atrocities, Nora Fatehi shot surrounded by fire for the sequences, exhibiting her sheer dedication for the craft.

Revealing details of the shoot, a source close to the project shared, "It was broiling in the desserts as it was the summers of Rajasthan, while it was difficult to normally function around, Nora was shooting in heavy lehengas with flaming fire around. The entire crew was stunned by her dedication as she completed each sequence with sheer focus without any breaks or distractions."

 

