Birthday girl Nora Fatehi's smouldering dance moves in 'Chhor Denge' makes it number one trending song on YouTube - Watch it if you missed it!

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi celebrates her birthday on February 6 and needless to say her diehard fans are watching her new track 'Chhor Denge' on loop already. How do we know? Well, the track is number one trending song on YouTube and that explains it all!

Birthday girl Nora Fatehi's new T-Series backed song 'Chhor Denge' has been sung by Parampara Tandon. The music has been composed by Sachet-Parampara.

Watch Nora Fatehi starrer 'Chhor Denge' song here:

Yogesh Dubey has penned the lyrics. It is a revenge song with Nora rocking her various glamourous avatars. Also, how can we forget the impeccable dance moves in the track which the stunner has performed with the utmost ease.

The track features Ehan Bhat opposite Nora Fatehi in the music video.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa recently collaborated for Nach Meri Rani song and it has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. She thanked her fans and dropped a special post for the singer as well.

Nora also turned producer and singer with 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician. She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

Nora has a huge fan following of 22.1 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.