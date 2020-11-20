Dressed in red lehenga-choli Divya Khosla Kumar celebrates birthday with 'Satyamev Jayate 2' cast - In pics

Mumbai: The gorgeous and talented Divya Khosla Kumar celebrated her birthday on the sets of her upcoming film, Satyameva Jayate 2 starring John Abraham in the lead role.

Divya was seen cutting a cake along with her husband and the T-Series Head honcho, Bhushan Kumar as well as co-star John Abraham and director Milap Zaveri.

The versatile star is known for juggling multiple facets of her life and was last seen in Teri Aankhon Mein, a performance which garnered her high praises and was on everyone’s playlists on loop!

Divya Khosla Kumar balances her personal and professional life with effortless panache which makes her an inspiration to all aspiring females.

She ushered in her birthday celebrations with near and dear ones on sets instead of taking time off.

Here’s wishing Divya Khosla Kumar a very Happy Birthday!