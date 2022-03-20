हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Drishyam actress Shriya Saran pens heartfelt post for hubby Andrei Koscheev on wedding anniversary

"Grateful for the love and laughter we have enjoyed," writes Shriya Saran for husband Andrei Koscheev on wedding anniversary.

Drishyam actress Shriya Saran pens heartfelt post for hubby Andrei Koscheev on wedding anniversary

Chennai: Actress Shriya Saran, who has delivered several hits as a heroine in Tamil and Telugu films, has penned a beautiful, heartfelt post on Instagram to her husband Andrei Koscheev on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

Posting a picture of their wedding, Shriya, who, at one point in time was one of the top actresses, said, "Happy anniversary Andrei Koscheev. Grateful for the love and laughter we have enjoyed.”

Adding that she and Andrei always stay friends and lovers, she added, "May we always keep growing, exploring, learning, travelling, giving love, receiving love, spreading happiness, always be wonderful friends and lovers. I will be always grateful for my chance meeting with you. ( Thanks to Dhruti Dave )we are so blessed.”

Shriya concluded her note with, "I pray that we keep receiving God's blessings. That we are always surrounded by family and friends. That we keep making memories we can cherish. That we are always each other's support system."

Shriya Saran will next be seen in director Chandru's upcoming action entertainer, 'Kabzaa', featuring Kannada star Upendra in the lead.

Shriya plays the character of Madhumathi in the Kannada film, which will have Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep playing a pivotal role. Sudeep plays an interesting character called Bharagava Bakshi in the film, which is expected to release in seven languages.

