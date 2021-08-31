हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Armaan Kohli

Drug case: Armaan Kohli sent to NCB custody till Sept 1

NCB Mumbai raided the residence of Armaan in suburban Andheri on Saturday evening and allegedly recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug from his end, after which he was taken for further interrogation.

Drug case: Armaan Kohli sent to NCB custody till Sept 1
File Photo

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli has been sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 1 on Monday, following the seizure of drugs from his residence in Mumbai. Two drug peddlers were also arrested by the NCB in a raid in the Juhu area today. They were arrested with MD drug, following the arrest of Kohli.The actor has been arrested under sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, and 35 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

NCB Mumbai raided the residence of Armaan in suburban Andheri on Saturday evening and allegedly recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug from his end, after which he was taken for further interrogation. At the time of his arrest, he was found in an inebriated condition, informed NCB officials."After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. 

He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office", informed NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede.

Along with this, NCB has also nabbed an alleged drug paddler named Ajay Raju Singh from Haji Ali area of Worli, Mumbai and recovered 25 grams of MD drugs from him.

The accused is an old history-sheeter and Armaan Kohli`s name came up in his interrogation, after which NCB raided the actor`s house.

