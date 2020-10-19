Drugs case: Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades's brother Agisilaos held by NCB

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday (October 18, 2020) has reportedly held Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos. Reports say that Agisilaos Demetriades has been taken into custody on charges of drug peddling.

The NCB sources also confirmed that Agisilaos is a relative of a well known Bollywood actor.

This is reportedly the 23rd arrest in the NCB's drug probe.

Earlier, the NCB had arrested several people in a drug probe that began after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The NCB had also held Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. Although Rhea was granted bail on October 7 by the Bombay High Court, Showik's bail plea was rejected.

The NCB had arrested them in September following the investigation that started after an official communication from the Enforcement Directorate, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with Rajput's death case.

Rajput (34) was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.