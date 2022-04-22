NEW DELHI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially Mr and Mrs now. The couple, who dated each others for almost five years, got hitched in an intimate ceremony on April 14, in the presence of their close and dear ones. Their dreamy pictures from their wedding were all over the internet and left their fans in tizzy.

Recently, we noticed how Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara Sahni shared a special post for Alia Bhatt on her unverified Instagram account. Samara shared a picture from Ranbir and Alia's wedding festivities. She also dropped a family photo from the couple's mehendi festivities. Sharing the picture, Samara wrote in her caption: "Welcome to the family Alia mami. I love you so much." In the comments section, Samara's grandmother Neetu Kapoor wrote: "Awww this is the sweetest."

Samara's mom Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a couple of heart emojis. And now, Alia has shared the sweetest reply to Samara.

The 'Raazi' actress wrote, "Love you samuuuuu” along with some red heart emoticons.

Earlier, Riddhima had also welcomed Alia to the family and wrote, "Couldn't have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can't wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl - But you always were a part of it."

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia has resumed shooting for Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', also starring Ranveer Singh. She left for Jaisalmer early this week to kickstart shooting for the project.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor has also left for Manali for the shooting of 'Animal'. On Friday, he and Rashmika Mandanna kickstarted shooting for the film, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh' fame.

