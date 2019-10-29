Dulquer Salmaan 'starstruck' after meeting Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Actor Dulquer Salmaan is all praises for superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, Dulquer met Shah Rukh at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party. After meeting the "Kal Ho Na Ho" actor, he took to Instagram and wrote: "The aura. The presence. When he's (SRK) in the room nothing else matters! We were like children. Gleefully happy. Excited. Star struck. Also we got many hugs and kisses from the Shah himself."

And Dulquer did not stop here. He continued praising SRK with his hashtags. "..#oneandonly #theshah #srk #nightslikethis #gushing #fanboy #fangirl #starstruck," he added.

Along with it, Dulquer posted a photograph in which he along with his wife Amaal Nizam Salmaan can be seen posing with Shah Rukh.

Apart from Dulquer and SRK, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were among many others who turned up at Bachchan's Diwali bash.

On the film front, Dulquer recently featured in Bollywood film "The Zoya Factor".