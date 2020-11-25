During my divorce, I gave my ex-wife what she asked for, including my first bungalow: Singer Kumar Sanu

New Delhi: Veteran singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu got evicted from the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'. Jaan made some comments about his father not being available and that his mother brought him up single-handedly.

In an interview with Bombay Times, legendary singer Kumar Sanu opened up on his divorce from first wife Rita Bhattacharya. He said: "It is sad that Jaan is saying all this about me when he met me right before he went into the Bigg Boss house. He says I haven’t given them anything, but the fact is that during the divorce, I gave Ritaji what she had asked for, including my very first bungalow."

"The court had given custody of our three children to her because they were quite young. She has raised them single-handedly, which is commendable. I used to meet them under restrictions for a limited time. Later, after I remarried, I moved out of India because I did not have much work in Mumbai. But whenever I visited India, I would get in touch with my sons Jessy, Jeeko, and Jaan. We went out for dinner a few times. They were busy with their lives, but whenever they contacted me, I would try to be available if I was in Mumbai. We were in touch over calls. My work is such that I can never be in one place for a long duration. I can’t even stay with my wife Saloni and my two daughters for a long span of time, as I have to travel all over the world for concerts."

Jaan remained a talked-about contestant during his stint inside the show. His friendship with Nikki Tamboli was a major highlight.