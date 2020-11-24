On Jaan Kumar Sanu's 'he never supported me' remark, a reaction from Kumar Sanu

New Delhi: Singer Kumar Sanu has reacted strongly to son Jaan Kumar Sanu's "he never supported me" remark, which he made post his eviction from 'Bigg Boss 14' over the weekend. Jaan had told Bombay Times in an interview that his father Kumar Sanu "never supported or promoted me as a singer" and mentioned that he has "created his own path."

Speaking to the same publication, now the veteran singer said that he has always been by the family's side, encouraged Jaan always and also made him meet a few industry people for work.

"Jaan would send me songs and ask me what I thought about his singing. I have always encouraged him, and I always will. He asked me to call a few industry people who I know. I called Mukesh Bhattji, Ramesh Tauraniji and a few others, and Jaan went to meet them, but now it's up to them if they want to give him work. In fact, when Jaan wanted to be a part of some of my live concerts, I let him join me for a few," Kumar Sanu said.

He also said that Jaan should add his mother Rita Bhattacharya's name to his. Jaan Kumar Sanu is Kumar Sanu's son with ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya.

"I’ve heard him say in his interviews and also in the Bigg Boss house that his mother is his mom and dad for him. I appreciate his respect for his mom, and I believe in giving even more respect to his mother. He should write his name as Jaan Rita Bhattacharya, not Jaan Kumar Sanu because, firstly, Ritaji has done a lot for him, and secondly, people will start comparing him with me, which is not good for him as a newcomer. I’d be the happiest father to see him successful," the singer added.