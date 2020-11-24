हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jaan Kumar Sanu

On Jaan Kumar Sanu's 'he never supported me' remark, a reaction from Kumar Sanu

In an interview, Jaan Kumar Sanu said that his father Kumar Sanu "never supported or promoted him as a singer".

On Jaan Kumar Sanu&#039;s &#039;he never supported me&#039; remark, a reaction from Kumar Sanu
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@jaan.kumar.sanu

New Delhi: Singer Kumar Sanu has reacted strongly to son Jaan Kumar Sanu's "he never supported me" remark, which he made post his eviction from 'Bigg Boss 14' over the weekend. Jaan had told Bombay Times in an interview that his father Kumar Sanu "never supported or promoted me as a singer" and mentioned that he has "created his own path."

Speaking to the same publication, now the veteran singer said that he has always been by the family's side, encouraged Jaan always and also made him meet a few industry people for work.

"Jaan would send me songs and ask me what I thought about his singing. I have always encouraged him, and I always will. He asked me to call a few industry people who I know. I called Mukesh Bhattji, Ramesh Tauraniji and a few others, and Jaan went to meet them, but now it's up to them if they want to give him work. In fact, when Jaan wanted to be a part of some of my live concerts, I let him join me for a few," Kumar Sanu said.

He also said that Jaan should add his mother Rita Bhattacharya's name to his. Jaan Kumar Sanu is Kumar Sanu's son with ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya. 

"I’ve heard him say in his interviews and also in the Bigg Boss house that his mother is his mom and dad for him. I appreciate his respect for his mom, and I believe in giving even more respect to his mother. He should write his name as Jaan Rita Bhattacharya, not Jaan Kumar Sanu because, firstly, Ritaji has done a lot for him, and secondly, people will start comparing him with me, which is not good for him as a newcomer. I’d be the happiest father to see him successful," the singer added.

Tags:
Jaan Kumar SanuKumar SanuBigg Boss 14
Next
Story

Jacqueline Fernandez's bold look heats up the internet and how! Pic inside
  • 91,77,840Confirmed
  • 1,34,218Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M31S

National Conference clarifies in Roshni Act case, "Farooq Abdullah took no land"