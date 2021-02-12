Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Rock at 15’ becomes a viral meme, check Twitter's hilarious reactions

New Delhi: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s picture has gone viral and Twitterati have the best reaction to it. Now a viral meme, Dwayne was 15 when the picture was taken.

Recently, Johnson featured on the talk show ‘The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon to promote his upcoming series ‘Young Rock’. Picture of a young Jonshon made its way to the show in which the then 15-year-old actor can be seen posing shirtless and flaunting his beefed up body.

After Jimmy Fallon tweeted the picture and compared his 15-year-old self with Johnson’s throwback image, netizens joined in the fun and started comparing their 15-year-old to that of Johnson’s. Soon enough, the picture became a viral meme.

Im belly laughing .....

LOVE this.

One had a full mustache and was getting arrested multiple times, while the other had a respectable job as everyone’s favorite grocery boy at the local market...love ya man!! https://t.co/LqeIqLs6XW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 11, 2021

Take a look at some of the hilarious reactions:

Trying to be The Rock at 15. pic.twitter.com/MlcyuiEaVZ — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) February 11, 2021

The rock at age 15 Vs me at age 15 pic.twitter.com/KwJXNBXrOd — Evan (@EvanDurantx) February 11, 2021

The Rock at 15 vs me at 15 pic.twitter.com/SA8KpZDzYs — Jackson (@jstrick_16) February 11, 2021

‘Young Rock’ will focus on Johnson’s life from three different points in his childhood: his life at the age of 10 living in Hawaii, when he was 15 residing in Nashville and getting into trouble with the law and when he was 18 and headed-off to the University of Miami to play college football.

Meanwhile, in a recent post, Johnson penned a heartfelt post for his daughters and wrote, "Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter. All my girls have become the great equalizers in my life - I'm surrounded by estrogen and wouldn't have it any other way," he wrote with the image.”

"And man I hope she never gets tired of holding these big ol' dinosaur hands, though I suspect one day she will," he added.

Johnson has three daughters- Jasmine Lia and Tiana Gia and Simone Alexandra.

The WWE superstar will be seen in a Netflix movie titled ‘Red Notice’, alongside Gal Gadot.