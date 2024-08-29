DYK? Kareena Kapoor Wore Her Own Sweater In One Of The Scenes In ‘The Buckingham Murders’ - Pic Proof

New Delhi: The intriguing poster and teaser of Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders, has given a sneak-peek into the world of this mystery thriller. Now, the stunner who is known for her fashion sense is also quite upbeat about re-using or repeating her outfits. In fact, for one of the scenes in the movie, the actress picked up the sweater from her own wardrobe.

Kareena Kapoor's Personal Style

In the teaser, Kareena is seen wearing a pink sweater which is actually her own. As she takes on the role of a detective, it will be exciting to see her portray a very distinct shade as an actor.

As The Buckingham Murders marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut as a producer, it appears she is bringing an intriguing, suspenseful story to the screen. The film also marks another collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, following blockbusters like Veere Di Wedding and Crew. They are sure to rule the genre of mystery thriller with this film.

The Buckingham Murders Release

The Buckingham Murders will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.



